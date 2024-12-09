Explosion at fuel depot in central Italy leaves two dead, seven injured, reports AP.
PTI | Milan | Updated: 09-12-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 18:06 IST
Explosion at fuel depot in central Italy leaves two dead, seven injured, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fuel-depot
- explosion
- Italy
- injured
- deaths
- safety
- fire
- hazard
- central-Italy
- emergency
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman
Gunfire Near Israeli Embassy: A Tense Stand-off in Amman
Thales Underfire: Anglo-French Investigation Unveils Suspected Corruption in Asia
Western Sydney Showdown: Stajcic Fires Back at Agent Over Mata's Playing Time