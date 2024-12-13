Whenever we get opportunity, we will conduct caste census: Akhilesh Yadav in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 14:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Whenever we get opportunity, we will conduct caste census: Akhilesh Yadav in Lok Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
The Indian Army: A Melting Pot of Unity and Harmony
Labor's Influence: The Unyielding Grip on Australia's Monetary Policy
South Korea's Economy Faces Sluggish Growth Amid Policy Adjustments
Bribery Scandal Looms Over India's Renewable Energy Ambitions
Indian Army's Heroic Role in Maharashtra Elections