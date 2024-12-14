One family of Congress left no stone unturned in hurting Constitution: PM Modi during Lok Sabha debate on 75 years of Constitution.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 18:31 IST
- Country:
- India
One family of Congress left no stone unturned in hurting Constitution: PM Modi during Lok Sabha debate on 75 years of Constitution.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Congress
- Constitution
- Lok Sabha
- India
- political tension
- 75 years
- family
- debate
- criticism
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Iconic Tourism Transformation: Unveiling the Future of Lesser-Known Destinations
Indian Market Rebound Amid Geopolitical Strains
India Leads in Office-Based Work Adoption and AI Integration
Rising Demand for Consumer Durables as Indian Households Shrink: Report
Building Bridges: How the Indian Army is Transforming Arunachal's Villages