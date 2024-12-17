Death toll from Wisconsin school shooting rises to 5 people, including suspected shooter, police chief says, reports AP.
PTI | Madison | Updated: 17-12-2024 00:11 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 00:11 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
