Left Menu

Assam Police SIT Files Massive 12,000-Page Chargesheet in Zubeen Garg Death Case

The Assam Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) has submitted a 12,000-page chargesheet in the death case of singer Zubeen Garg. The chargesheet accuses seven individuals, including event organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta, of murder and various offenses. Over 300 statements were recorded, and all accused are in custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:18 IST
Assam Police SIT Files Massive 12,000-Page Chargesheet in Zubeen Garg Death Case
Late Zubeen Garg (File photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police has submitted a comprehensive chargesheet regarding the death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg. The 12,000-page document was presented to the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Guwahati on Friday. This significant submission was led by SIT team head Rosie Kalita.

The chargesheet accuses four individuals of murder under Section 103 of the BNS. These include Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and Amritprava Mahanta. According to SIT Chief and Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, the main chargesheet comprises approximately 2,500 pages, complemented by various supporting documents.

In addition to murder charges, other sections of the BNS have been applied against the accused, with varying charges for Siddharth Sharma, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and Amritprava Mahanta. The investigation saw the SIT recording statements from around 300 individuals and engaging with authorities in Singapore on October 21. So far, seven arrests have been made, and all accused are being held in jail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025