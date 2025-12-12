Assam Police SIT Files Massive 12,000-Page Chargesheet in Zubeen Garg Death Case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police has submitted a comprehensive chargesheet regarding the death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg. The 12,000-page document was presented to the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Guwahati on Friday. This significant submission was led by SIT team head Rosie Kalita.

The chargesheet accuses four individuals of murder under Section 103 of the BNS. These include Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and Amritprava Mahanta. According to SIT Chief and Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, the main chargesheet comprises approximately 2,500 pages, complemented by various supporting documents.

In addition to murder charges, other sections of the BNS have been applied against the accused, with varying charges for Siddharth Sharma, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and Amritprava Mahanta. The investigation saw the SIT recording statements from around 300 individuals and engaging with authorities in Singapore on October 21. So far, seven arrests have been made, and all accused are being held in jail.

(With inputs from agencies.)