Russian President Vladimir Putin opens his annual news conference, reports AP.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 19-12-2024 14:45 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 14:45 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin opens his annual news conference, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bhubaneswar Hosts National Police Chiefs for DG/IGP Conference
IDB Report Highlights Disability Inclusion Gaps in Latin America and the Caribbean, Calls for Evidence-Based Policies
Karnataka BJP Challenges Congress on Waqf Notices and Anti-Poor Policies
Karnataka's Circular Economy: Pioneering Sustainable Real Estate Policies
Yunus Calls for National Unity Amid Foreign Discredit Efforts