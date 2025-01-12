BJP will demolish all slums in five years if it comes to power in Delhi: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 12:14 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
