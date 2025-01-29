BJP rally in Delhi: PM Modi condoles loss of lives, prays for speedy recovery of those injured in stampede at Maha Kumbh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 13:33 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP rally in Delhi: PM Modi condoles loss of lives, prays for speedy recovery of those injured in stampede at Maha Kumbh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Delhi
- PM Modi
- stampede
- Maha Kumbh
- condolences
- recovery
- safety
- gatherings
- political
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nabil Bentaleb's Remarkable Recovery: From Cardiac Arrest to Comeback
Sacred Dive: Celebrating 'Amrit Snan' at Maha Kumbh Mela
Amrit Snan: A Divine Gathering at Maha Kumbh Mela
Spiritual Heartbeat of India: The Maha Kumbh Mela
CM Yogi Adityanath Leads 'Janta Darshan' at Goraknath Temple Amidst Maha Kumbh Celebrations