First cabinet meeting of BJP govt will clear decision to put Rs 2,500 in accounts of Delhi women, this is Modi's guarantee: PM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 16:58 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
