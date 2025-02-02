India win second successive U-19 Women's T20 World Cup title with nine-wicket victory over South Africa in final.
PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 02-02-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 14:28 IST
India win second successive U-19 Women's T20 World Cup title with nine-wicket victory over South Africa in final.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Roki Sasaki Joins MLB's Champions: A New Era at the Dodgers
India's Cricket Showdown: Squad Announcements for ODIs and Champions Trophy
Bumrah's Return: A Game-Changer for India's Champions Trophy Campaign?
Rahul Gandhi Champions Constitutional Safeguards in Patna
Yashasvi Jaiswal gets ODI call as opener included in squads for Champions Trophy and England one-dayers.