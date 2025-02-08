Reign of lies has ended in Delhi, BJP determined to make Delhi world's number one capital under PM Modi's leadership: Home Minister Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 13:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Reign of lies has ended in Delhi, BJP determined to make Delhi world's number one capital under PM Modi's leadership: Home Minister Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- BJP
- PM Modi
- Amit Shah
- capital city
- transformation
- global
- leadership
- India
- vision
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Markets Rally Amid Trump’s Rate Comments
Trump's 'Golden Age': New Foreign Policy Approach Sparks Global Reactions
Global Markets Climb Amid U.S. Trade Optimism
Schools in Crisis: Climate's Growing Impact on Global Education
Global Currencies Shift as BOJ Hikes Rates and Trump Eases Tariff Stance