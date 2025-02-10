Court in Gujarat sentences retired IPS officer Kuldeep Sharma to three-month jail in 1984 assault case.
PTI | Bhuj | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Court in Gujarat sentences retired IPS officer Kuldeep Sharma to three-month jail in 1984 assault case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Villagers Demand Accountability in Jal Jeevan Mission Delays
BJP's Patra Accuses AAP Leaders of Riding 'Bail Cart,' Demands Accountability
YS Sharmila Challenges Naidu on 'Super Six' Promises and Financial Accountability
UN Report Details Systematic Torture and Detention by Former Syrian Govt: A Turning Point for Justice and Accountability
Delhi High Court Demands Accountability in Drowning Tragedy at Coaching Centre