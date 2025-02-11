Fire breaks out at furniture market in Mumbai's Oshiwara; no casualty reported: Officials.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 13:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Fire breaks out at furniture market in Mumbai's Oshiwara; no casualty reported: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fire
- blaze
- Mumbai
- Oshiwara
- furniture market
- casualty
- officials
- firefighters
- emergency
- contain
Advertisement
ALSO READ
A person suspected to have contracted Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a nerve disorder, dies in Maharashtra's Solapur: Health officials.
Trump's Justice Department says it has fired more than a dozen officials involved in prosecutions of the president, reports AP.
Justice Department Shakeup: Officials Fired Over Trump Probe
Rising Guillain-Barre Cases Alarm Health Officials in Maharashtra
US public health officials have been told to stop working with the World Health Organisation, effective immediately, reports AP.