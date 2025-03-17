Trump says he will speak to Putin on Tuesday as talks continue over potential end to war in Ukraine, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 09:48 IST
Trump says he will speak to Putin on Tuesday as talks continue over potential end to war in Ukraine, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Putin
- Ukraine
- war
- peace talks
- conflict
- resolution
- diplomacy
- international relations
- AP reports
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy at the Border: Civilian Toll in Ukraine-Russia Conflict
Devastating Drone Attacks Escalate Conflict in Eastern Ukraine
Starmer Calls for U.S. Security Assurance in Ukraine Peace Talks
Scholz Urges Ceasefire as Pathway to Ukraine Peace Talks
Lavrov Praises Trump's 'Common Sense' Amid Ukraine Conflict