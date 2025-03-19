Trump and Putin agree to an immediate 30-day ceasefire on all energy infrastructure, no word yet from Ukraine, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-03-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 00:35 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
