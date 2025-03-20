India has submitted bid to host 2030 Commonwealth Games: Sports Ministry source.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:43 IST
India has submitted bid to host 2030 Commonwealth Games: Sports Ministry source.
