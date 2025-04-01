Others should learn religious discipline from Hindus; Maha Kumbh with 66 crore devotees saw no incident of crimes: CM Adityanath tells PTI.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-04-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 13:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Others should learn religious discipline from Hindus; Maha Kumbh with 66 crore devotees saw no incident of crimes: CM Adityanath tells PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hindustan Construction and Tata Projects Secure Major Metro Contract
Tulsi Gabbard's Devotion: Bridging Diplomacy and Spirituality in India Visit
Hindustan Unilever Acquires Uprising Science: A Strategic Move to Expand in the Premium Beauty Market
Hindustan Unilever's Strategic Acquisition of Minimalist Brand
Uprising Science Acquisition: A New Chapter for Hindustan Unilever in Beauty Care