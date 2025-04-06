Pamban bridge supports both ease of doing business and ease of travel, says PM Modi in Rameswaram.
PTI | Rameswaram | Updated: 06-04-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 14:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Pamban bridge supports both ease of doing business and ease of travel, says PM Modi in Rameswaram.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand's Sacred River Corridors: A Boost to Religious Tourism
AfDB Unveils ENNOVA Platform to Transform Entrepreneurship in Africa with AI-Driven Connectivity
Uttarakhand's Global Tourism Ambitions Soar with New Resort Launch
Boosting Tourism: Infrastructure Developments Along Jammu and Kashmir's Scenic Mughal Road
Bihar and Vietnam Forge New Path in Tourism and Trade