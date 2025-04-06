New Pamban bridge will have a positive impact on the lives of lakhs of people: PM Modi at Rameswaram.
PTI | Rameswaram | Updated: 06-04-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 14:58 IST
- Country:
- India
New Pamban bridge will have a positive impact on the lives of lakhs of people: PM Modi at Rameswaram.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Infrastructure Leaps Forward: Fadnavis Highlights Road Boost
Slow Progress in Tribal Museums and Schools Highlights Infrastructure Challenges
Delhi Minister Enforces Accountability Amid Infrastructure Concerns
Bengaluru's New Airport Vision: Navigating Infrastructure and Environmental Challenges
AfDB Unveils ENNOVA Platform to Transform Entrepreneurship in Africa with AI-Driven Connectivity