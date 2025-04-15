Amendments in Waqf Law not targetting Muslim community. It is to correct mistakes of the past: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in Kochi.
PTI | Kochi | Updated: 15-04-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 13:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Amendments in Waqf Law not targetting Muslim community. It is to correct mistakes of the past: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in Kochi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Defiant Protest: ASHA Workers' Ongoing Struggle for Justice
ASHA Workers' Protest: A Bold Hair-Raising Call for Justice
Colonel Bath's Assault Case: Punjab CM Assures Justice
Maratha Quota Activist Calls for Swift Justice in Beed Sarpanch Murder
Justice Department Shifts Stance on Georgia Voting Law Challenge