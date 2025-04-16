Waqf by user is established practice of Islam, cannot be taken away: senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi for a litigant.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 15:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Waqf by user is established practice of Islam, cannot be taken away: senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi for a litigant.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Waqf
- Islam
- legal
- tradition
- Huzefa Ahmadi
- advocate
- lawsuit
- Islamic law
- inheritance
- rights
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Judge Rejects J&J's $10 Billion Settlement Proposal in Talc Lawsuits
Judge Rejects J&J's $10 Billion Bankruptcy Bid Over Talc Lawsuits
Judge Rejects J&J's $10 Billion Bankruptcy Proposal Amid Ongoing Talc Lawsuits
Health Briefs: Major FDA Moves, Lawsuit Updates, and AI Innovations
Rugby Stars Unite in Landmark Concussion Lawsuit