Shinde jibe: Bombay HC reserves order on Kunal Kamra's plea against FIR, says comedian not to be arrested by police till then.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:55 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
