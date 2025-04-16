Judge finds cause to hold Trump administration officials in criminal contempt for ignoring order on deportation flights, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 21:48 IST
Judge finds cause to hold Trump administration officials in criminal contempt for ignoring order on deportation flights, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- administration
- officials
- criminal
- contempt
- deportation
- flights
- court
- order
- judge
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Activism and Deportation: A Student's Journey from Campus to Exile
Controversial Deportation: Legal Error and Human Cost
Erroneous Deportation: Controversy Over Maryland Man's Removal to El Salvador
Deportation Controversy: Tattoos, Allegations, and the Tren de Aragua's Shadow
Erroneous Deportation: A Legal and Administrative Oversight