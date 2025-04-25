Waqf row: Presumption of constitutionality applies to laws made by Parliament, Centre tells SC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 14:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Waqf row: Presumption of constitutionality applies to laws made by Parliament, Centre tells SC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Government Ramps Up Efforts to Clean the Yamuna River
Supreme Court to Hear Petitions Against Controversial Waqf Amendment Act
Supreme Court to Rule on Waqf Act: A Legal Crossroad
Supreme Court Faces Contentious Battle Over Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025
Turkish Journalists Detained Amidst Tensions with Government