Amul to increase milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from Thursday in markets across the country: Company.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-04-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 20:21 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
