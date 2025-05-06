United Nations Security Council begins closed door consultations on situation between India and Pakistan.
PTI | United Nations | Updated: 06-05-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 00:39 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
