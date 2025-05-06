Bangladesh's ex-premier Khaleda Zia returns to country after receiving medical treatment in UK: media report.
PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 06-05-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 10:27 IST
Bangladesh's ex-premier Khaleda Zia returns to country after receiving medical treatment in UK: media report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Singapore's Political Landscape: General Election 2023
Corruption Allegations Rock Kerala's Political Landscape
Liberals Retain Power in Uncertain Election Result: Canada's Political Landscape in Flux
Liberals Hold On: Canada's New Political Landscape and Its Economic Ripple Effects
A massive explosion and fire strikes the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas, state media report, reports AP.