Urged PM to remove 50 pc ceiling on reservations for SCs, STs, OBCs through Constitutional amendment: Congress chief Kharge in Ranchi.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 06-05-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 14:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Urged PM to remove 50 pc ceiling on reservations for SCs, STs, OBCs through Constitutional amendment: Congress chief Kharge in Ranchi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Swift Rescue: All 50 Gujarati Tourists Safe After Ramban Landslide
Major Blow to Naxal Movement as Top Extremists Killed in Jharkhand
Sikyong Penpa Tsering Advocates for Tibetan Unity and Cultural Preservation Amid Challenges
LIC Boosts Stake in Bank of Baroda: A Strategic Move
Pope Francis: A Journey of Firsts and Reforms