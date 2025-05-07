India's actions have been focused and precise: Indian embassy in US on Operation Sindoor.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2025 04:12 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 04:12 IST
- Country:
- India
India's actions have been focused and precise: Indian embassy in US on Operation Sindoor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions
Strengthening Ties: Modi's Strategic Visit to Saudi Arabia
South Korea and US Trade Talks: Paving the Path to Prosperity
India deeply values its historic ties with Saudi Arabia that have acquired strategic depth, momentum: PM Modi ahead of visit to country.
Ancestral Homecoming: Usha Vance's Anticipated Visit to Vadluru