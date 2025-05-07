Woman killed in Pakistani mortar shelling along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district: Officials.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-05-2025 06:12 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 06:12 IST
