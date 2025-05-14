HCL-Foxconn semiconductor plant to manufacture 20,000 wafers per month: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 15:24 IST
