Indian govt should surely confront Pakistan but it should also adopt Kashmiris: Owaisi to PTI.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-05-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 14:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Indian govt should surely confront Pakistan but it should also adopt Kashmiris: Owaisi to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Owaisi
- Kashmir
- India
- Pakistan
- geopolitics
- peace
- stability
- conflict
- politician
- strategy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US Stands Firm with India: A Call for South Asian Peace
Trump's Uncertain Path in Ukraine Peace Talks: Alignments and Consequences
Yoga Mahotsav 2025: A Prelude to Global Peace and Harmony
Vizhinjam port will bring economic stability to Kerala and nation, says PM Modi.
U.S. Officials Urge Ukraine Peace Amid Trump Administration Turmoil