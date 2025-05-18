(Eds: Minor edit) Toll from Hyderabad fire goes up to 17; eight children among victims, say officials.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-05-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 13:51 IST
- Country:
- India
(Eds: Minor edit) Toll from Hyderabad fire goes up to 17; eight children among victims, say officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Close Call in the Skies: Safety Concerns Raised After Jet and Helicopter Near Miss
Army Helicopter Incidents: Safety Concerns Over Reagan National Airspace
Helicopter Near-Misses at Reagan National: Safety Concerns and Calls for Action
Investigation Ordered After Smoke Incident at Kozhikode Medical College
NIOSH Cuts Spark Alarm Amid Coal Safety Concerns