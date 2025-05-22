With Operation Sindoor, PM Modi has given message that terrorism will be punished: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Panaji.
PTI | Panaji | Updated: 22-05-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 15:54 IST
