Liverpool police say a driver is arrested after driving a vehicle into a crowd of fans celebrating city's soccer victory, reports AP.
PTI | London | Updated: 26-05-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 23:49 IST
Liverpool police say a driver is arrested after driving a vehicle into a crowd of fans celebrating city's soccer victory, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi govt plans to install 50,000 additional CCTV cameras for public safety: PWD officials
Karnataka's Anti-Communal Force Expansion: A New Dawn in Law Enforcement
23 Terror Associates Detained under Public Safety Act in Srinagar
Federal Judge Halts Oklahoma's Immigration Law Enforcement
Uttar Pradesh Battles Heatwave: Public Safety Measures and Guidelines