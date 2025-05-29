Today, it has been proven that Make-in-India in defence is essential for both India's security, prosperity: Rajnath Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 11:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Today, it has been proven that Make-in-India in defence is essential for both India's security, prosperity: Rajnath Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response
Manipur Security: Arrests and Seizures Amidst Tense Atmosphere
Enhanced Security for EAM S Jaishankar Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions
Enhanced Security for Jaishankar Amid Rising Diplomatic Tensions
Solar Security Concerns: Undocumented Chinese Communication Devices Found in Renewable Infrastructure