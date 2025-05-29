White House says US has submitted new Gaza ceasefire proposal that has Israeli support; Hamas is evaluating it, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-05-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 23:12 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
