Operation Sindoor is not just a military action but India's frontal assault against terrorism: Rajnath.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 12:30 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
