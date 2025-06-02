Sixteen Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district: Police.
PTI | Sukma | Updated: 02-06-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 13:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Sixteen Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Ambush: Mexican Security Expert Killed in Guadalajara
Daring Heist Crew Brought Down in Police Encounter
Hyderabad's Bold Move: Showcasing Security and Culture to Miss World Contestants
Ali Khan Mahmudabad, associate professor at private university in Haryana, arrested for his remarks on Operation Sindoor: Police.
Delhi High Court to Hear Turkish Firm's Plea Over Security Clearance Revocation