(Eds: Correcting figure ) Rupee plummets 61 paise to 86.13 against US dollar in early trade.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-06-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 09:26 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
