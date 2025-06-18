Chandigarh, Punjab, Delhi and Gujarat top education ministry’s 2023-24 Performance Grade Index: Report.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Chandigarh, Punjab, Delhi and Gujarat top education ministry's 2023-24 Performance Grade Index: Report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Robotics revolutionizes higher education with personalized and hybrid learning
Enthusiastic Indian Hockey players sign up for various educational courses with Amity University
PNB slashes rates on education loan by 20 bps under Vidyalaxmi Scheme
CircleChess: A Game-Changer in Indian Chess Education
Lack of AI literacy and policy stalls adoption in higher education