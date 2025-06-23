In meeting with Chinese foreign minister, NSA Doval emphasised need to counter terrorism in all its forms to maintain regional peace: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 22:25 IST
