At SCO meet in China, NSA Doval calls for shunning double standards in fight against terrorism.
PTI | Beijing | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:41 IST
At SCO meet in China, NSA Doval calls for shunning double standards in fight against terrorism.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gurjar Community's Mahapanchayat Achieves Progress Amid Protests in Rajasthan
Forging Green Pathways: DDEL Pioneers Green Hydrogen Initiatives in Collaboration with Clean-Tech Innovator
Mary Tucker Eyes Shooting League of India as Global Opportunity
Gujarat Seeks UK Collaboration for Sports Growth
Iraq Eyes World Cup Hosting Opportunity: Bids for Asian Qualifiers