India's forex reserves dropped by USD 1.015 billion to USD 697.93 billion for the week ended June 20, says RBI.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 17:25 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

