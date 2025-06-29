Government decided to eliminate Naxalism by March 31, 2026: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Telangana.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-06-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 16:31 IST
- Country:
- India
