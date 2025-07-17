ED files charge sheet against businessman Robert Vadra, others in money laundering case linked to land deal in Haryana's Shikohpur: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 14:59 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
