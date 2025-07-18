197 Maoists arrested, 10 surrendered and 17 killed in anti-Naxal operations in Jharkhand between January-June 2025: Police.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 18-07-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 13:51 IST
- Country:
- India
197 Maoists arrested, 10 surrendered and 17 killed in anti-Naxal operations in Jharkhand between January-June 2025: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maoists
- Jharkhand
- anti-Naxal
- operations
- surrender
- killed
- police
- crackdown
- law-governance
- insurgency
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, police and rescuers say, reports AP.
Love, Suspicion, and a Surprising Surrender
Madhya Pradesh Police Probes Alleged Blackmail, Coercion in Sex-Change Case
Police Constable Accused in Shocking Abduction and Rape Case
Assam Police Busts Beef Trade: 205 Arrested in Statewide Raid