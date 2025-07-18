There are discussions across globe over 'Viksit Bharat', infrastructure key aspect of it: PM Modi at Bengal's Durgapur.
PTI | Durgapur | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:41 IST
- Country:
- India
There are discussions across globe over 'Viksit Bharat', infrastructure key aspect of it: PM Modi at Bengal's Durgapur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India and US Strengthen Defence Ties with New 10-Year Framework
India Urges Action in Mali Abduction Crisis
Operation Sindoor: India's Resolve Against Terrorism
Surge of Domestic Investments Mitigates Global Caution in Indian Real Estate
India Navigates Diplomatic Waters Amid Proposed US Sanctions on Russian Oil