If BJP forms govt in Bengal, it will turn state into top industrial region in country: PM Modi at Durgapur rally.
PTI | Durgapur | Updated: 18-07-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 17:19 IST
- Country:
- India
If BJP forms govt in Bengal, it will turn state into top industrial region in country: PM Modi at Durgapur rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing
FC Bengaluru United Reappoints Nallappan Mohanraj as Head Coach
Cal HC directs Bengal govt to file affidavit on progress of probe in law college gang rape case.
Samik Bhattacharya unanimously elected new West Bengal BJP president.
Air Ambulance on Standby for West Bengal's Rath Yatra Festival