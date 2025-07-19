Punjab: AAP legislator from Kharar assembly seat Anmol Gagan Maan resigns as MLA.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-07-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 15:06 IST
- Country:
- India
